11 social norms that people on Reddit just can’t get on board with

Back to Discover Home

Have you ever conformed to a social norm and questioned its validity? Reddit users have and they’ve got some strong opinions about them.

From eating times to moving with the beat, here are 11 social norms that people on Reddit just don’t understand.

1. Solo cinema

Ok Go Popcorn GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

“Not going to the cinema by yourself. If I’m going to sit in silence in a dark room while looking forward why do I need other people there? It’s not a particularly social activity.” – Raichu7

2. Elbows in

WWE GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

“No elbows on the table.” – Decolans

3. Food o’clock

Homer Simpson Eating GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

“Eating certain foods only at certain times a day. Frankly, I don’t want to live in a world where 7:30 AM is a bad time for pie and I don’t want to associate with those who believe otherwise. I don’t need that kind of negative energy in my life.” – Ecobay25

4. No, I insist!

Washing GIF by Paddington 2 - Find & Share on GIPHY

“It’s considered polite for a guest to offer to help clean up after being invited to dinner, but the host is supposed to decline.” – Carol_Yoo

5. Remainder

Ryan Reynolds Scrubs GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

“You know how no one ever eats the last of something? Like you bring a box of chocolates to work and they all disappear with light speed, except for the last one which just sits there for days. I’m always the one to go on a rant, trying to understand the psychology behind it, only to be met with blank stares from everyone as if I’m crazy.” – jagua_haku

6. Chit-chat

Stop Talking Big Bang Theory GIF by CBS - Find & Share on GIPHY

“Forced small talk.” – WearsFedoraBackwards

7. Return to sender

Say It To My Face Nacho GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

“Giving cards to someone you regularly see in real life. Never understood why I get given birthday cards from people who literally live in the same house as me. Just say happy birthday to my face!” – ]Mamsies

8. You can dance if you want to

Fresh Prince Of Bel Air Carlton GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

“Dancing. Stop trying to get me to dance. I don’t dance.” – hello_friend_

9. All smiles

Oscars Applause GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

“Smiling when there’s no reason to. People CONSTANTLY tell me I should smile more, but I smile as a reaction, not by default. Smiling by default seems creepy to me.” – Jeuscifer

10. Diamonds are nobody’s best friend

Homer Simpson Diamonds GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

“Diamond rings to express love. Total product of marketing.” – CoolCatLadyy

11. Bless who?

Cat Sneezing GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

“Saying ‘Bless you’ after someone sneezes. Some people have become genuinely offended when I remained silent after they sneezed. Hearing a group of people shout it out, after someone sneezes, sounds ridiculous to me.” – holloweartheory
KEYWORDS: Viral, Social, UK, Reddit, Social norms, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover