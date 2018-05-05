11 small mistakes that literally everyone has made
05/05/2018 - 13:35:00Back to Discover Home
Everybody makes mistakes, and some little slip-ups are universal, from snoozing alarms too much to stumbling over your words.
Reddit user EhAhKen asked people on the website for their examples of mistakes almost everyone on Earth has made at some point.
Here are 11 of the best universal mistakes, so that you can avoid making them again.
1. This classic mistake.
2. The mistake you promise yourself you’ll never make again.
3. Saying the wrong thing every time.
4. Burning yourself every time you make something hot.
5. This complete frustration.
6. Navigating the house in the dark.
7. This is a mistake everyone made at school.
8. The worst feeling ever.
9. This embarrassing moment.
10. A horrible mistake you only ever make once.
11. Lastly, this mistake you always make in restaurants.
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here