11 rules people would enforce immediately if they ran their own countries

For most of us the chance to rule an entire country will never present itself, but if you did gain a kingdom, what would your first act be?

That’s what one Reddit user wanted to know when they asked: “If you ran your own country what will be the first law?”

From partying to the spelling of days of the week, here are 11 that people seemed to feel pretty strongly about.

1. Dabbing

2. A simple rule

3. PARTY ON

4. Laugh tracks

5. Controversial

6. Happy birthday

7. Slow walkers

8. Internet

9. This

10. Also, this

11. And finally…

Written by a dog, no doubt.- Press Association