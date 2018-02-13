11 people who prove being single on Valentine’s Day is the best

Self-love and self-care have become important parts of our collective vocabulary in recent years, and so what better way to spend Valentine’s Day than by treating yourself?

These people on Twitter prove that you don’t need a Valentine’s Day date when you have face masks, pizza, and extra cash from not having to splash out on another person.

Need more convincing that being single on Valentine’s Day is way better than having a date?

For starters, you don’t have to go out.

"What are your plans for Valentine's day?"

Me: pic.twitter.com/Agoi5YyV6P — Ivycado 🥑✨ (@IvyKungu) February 12, 2017

If you're single on Valentine's Day you're allowed to have two dinners right? — mitchell davis (@mmitchelldaviss) February 6, 2016

You can embrace your self-love.

No need for a valentine I am my own soul mate 🤷🏻‍♀️ — irrelevant (@BThuggga) February 12, 2018

You can splash out on a fancy dinner without having to share.

Ive decided my cheat day will Be Valentine’s Day, I’m going to treat myself to a LARGE bottle of Rosè & a steak dinner, cause damn I know I’m worth it. 😘💪🏽👑 — h a n a 💋 (@hana_roseee) February 13, 2018

You can save your money…

me knowing im single af and dont have to buy any valentines gifts pic.twitter.com/eZ4WxMEWzj — Lisa Simpson (@tbhIisa) February 3, 2017

Or you can be extra and shower yourself with gifts.

I have no idea what to buy myself for valentines day this is stressful — Melanie Bracewell (@meladoodle) February 13, 2018

tell me quick should i have 300 olive garden bread sticks delivered to myself at work for valentines with a note that says they’re from a secret admirer — Kristen Arnett (@Kristen_Arnett) February 13, 2018

If anyone's wondering how extra I am I got myself an early valentines gift and wrapped it. pic.twitter.com/wKjtqoLesN — Courtney (@CourtsHagen) February 13, 2018

You can even ignore it altogether.

Or you can just focus on the best holiday of the year: Pancake Day.

If you prioritise valentines day over pancake Tuesday, you honestly need to sort your morals out 🍯🥞 — rachel ward (@rachellward) February 8, 2018