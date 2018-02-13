11 people who prove being single on Valentine’s Day is the best

Self-love and self-care have become important parts of our collective vocabulary in recent years, and so what better way to spend Valentine’s Day than by treating yourself?

These people on Twitter prove that you don’t need a Valentine’s Day date when you have face masks, pizza, and extra cash from not having to splash out on another person.

Need more convincing that being single on Valentine’s Day is way better than having a date?

For starters, you don’t have to go out.

You can embrace your self-love.

You can splash out on a fancy dinner without having to share.

You can save your money…

Or you can be extra and shower yourself with gifts.

You can even ignore it altogether.

Or you can just focus on the best holiday of the year: Pancake Day.

