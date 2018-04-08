11 of the dumbest school rules people remember from their childhood

Discipline at school is tough enough to keep in line at the best of times, but when the students think the rules are just silly, they’re all the harder to enforce.

It’s just such regulations that are the hot topic of discussion on Reddit, where user ObviousEntertainer asked people to share the “dumbest” rules they had in school.

Here’s 11 of the best, and most frustrating, answers.

1. This pupil just had to hope they didn’t make any mistakes

Comment from discussion Whose_cat_is_that’s comment from discussion "What’s the dumbest rule you had in school?"

2. This one was in a pickle if soup was on the menu

Comment from discussion pkimbrel’s comment from discussion "What’s the dumbest rule you had in school?"

3. This student was either on time or just didn’t learn

Comment from discussion Nicole1224’s comment from discussion "What’s the dumbest rule you had in school?"

4. This poor character needed any excuse to stay indoors

Comment from discussion punkterminator’s comment from discussion "What’s the dumbest rule you had in school?"

5. This school encouraged learning social skills, fast

Comment from discussion Gagnef03’s comment from discussion "What’s the dumbest rule you had in school?"

6. This girl ruined things for the rest of them

Comment from discussion thelastdodobird01’s comment from discussion "What’s the dumbest rule you had in school?"

7. This school just loved flags

Comment from discussion Back2Bach’s comment from discussion "What’s the dumbest rule you had in school?"



8. This one feared a shoe war

Comment from discussion TheenotoriousVIC’s comment from discussion "What’s the dumbest rule you had in school?"

9. This school didn’t like ball games

Comment from discussion xxSovietRaptorxx’s comment from discussion "What’s the dumbest rule you had in school?"

10. This one didn’t like Bart Simpson

Comment from discussion dougiebgood’s comment from discussion "What’s the dumbest rule you had in school?"

11. And finally, this one didn’t like socks