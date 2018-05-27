11 of the craziest wedding stories with their diverse disasters

Back to Discover Home

Last week the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot in front of millions across the globe, but luckily for Harry and Meghan the royal wedding was mercilessly free from any of these crazy activities.

Reddit user satori1997 asked their fellows to share the craziest things they have seen at a wedding, and the responses were quite remarkable.

Here are 11 of the best.

1.

Comment from discussion BestPirateEver’s comment from discussion "What’s the craziest thing you’ve witnessed at a wedding?".

Happy Anniversary Wedding GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

2.

Comment from discussion IronMermaiden’s comment from discussion "What’s the craziest thing you’ve witnessed at a wedding?".

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3.

Comment from discussion VocaMae’s comment from discussion "What’s the craziest thing you’ve witnessed at a wedding?".

Crazy Fish Hooks GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

4.

Comment from discussion buffystakeded’s comment from discussion "What’s the craziest thing you’ve witnessed at a wedding?".

Forget Men In Black GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5.

Comment from discussion Taodragons’s comment from discussion "What’s the craziest thing you’ve witnessed at a wedding?".

Overwhelmed Santa Clarita Diet GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

6.

Comment from discussion Wiadro4’s comment from discussion "What’s the craziest thing you’ve witnessed at a wedding?".

David Letterman 80S GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7.

Comment from discussion zT1TzbaT’s comment from discussion "What’s the craziest thing you’ve witnessed at a wedding?".

Black And White Snake GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

8.

Comment from discussion X0AN’s comment from discussion "What’s the craziest thing you’ve witnessed at a wedding?".

Awkward Oh God GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9.

Comment from discussion KevinSwann’s comment from discussion "What’s the craziest thing you’ve witnessed at a wedding?".

Bride GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

10.

Comment from discussion DavyBingo’s comment from discussion "What’s the craziest thing you’ve witnessed at a wedding?".

Snow White Dancing GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

11.

Comment from discussion Back2Bach’s comment from discussion "What’s the craziest thing you’ve witnessed at a wedding?".

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Viral, Social, Weddings, UK, Funny, Reddit, Weddings, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in #Discover