11 novel suggestions on how to solve Gatwick’s drone problem

Gatwick Airport’s runway has been closed almost constantly since two drones were spotted flying inside its perimeter at 9pm on Wednesday.

The closure of the UK’s second busiest airport has disrupted the travel plans of more than 120,000 people, and has been one of the top trends on Twitter in the UK since.

With no indication yet on when the airport will be able to reopen, some of the chatter on social media has turned to novel ways of solving the drone problem.

1.

Plane replacement bus service #SuggestGatwickDroneSolutions — Seema Thomas™ (@funky_seema) December 20, 2018

2.

Send a large gorilla up the air traffic control tower #SuggestGatwickDroneSolutions pic.twitter.com/FechDMwB6G — Bri Wilkinson (@BrianRhys) December 20, 2018

3.

Send Harry Potter to catch it like the golden snitch ⚡️ #SuggestGatwickDroneSolutions — Chappers (@chapperssj) December 20, 2018

4.

Kids with slingshots attached to helium filled balloons #SuggestGatwickDroneSolutions pic.twitter.com/nvdBaX3ZiC — Aidan forgets why he (@aidno) December 20, 2018

5.

Send in Boris on a zipwire #SuggestGatwickDroneSolutions — Trudolph (@Trudski2012) December 20, 2018

(Ben Kendall/PA)

6.

No one's suggesting the obvious answer here; a large roof over the entire airport.#SuggestGatwickDroneSolutions — Stephen ✍🏻 (@byStephenKelly) December 20, 2018

7.

"I will build a great wall -- and nobody builds walls better than me, believe me --and I'll build them very inexpensively. I will build a great, great wall around Gatwick, and I will make the drone pay for that wall. Mark my words." #SuggestGatwickDroneSolutions — Dr. Songo (@congo_doc) December 20, 2018

8.

Get the Prime Minister to throw shapes at it #SuggestGatwickDroneSolutions pic.twitter.com/XkKVATDEkb — Diana S (@Ddeedah) December 20, 2018

9.

Have you tried writing a strongly-worded letter? #SuggestGatwickDroneSolutions — Πότνια Θηρῶν (@theasigma) December 20, 2018

10.

11.

#SuggestGatwickDroneSolutions



Revoke Article 50 and tell the EU to sort it for us — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) December 20, 2018

- Press Association