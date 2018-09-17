11 massive dramas going on in small towns right now

Small towns are special places, where everyone knows everyone else’s business and the slightest change to the norm can be big news.

Reddit user Shmow-Zow wanted to hear about some of these uproars, so asked: “Redditors who live in small towns, (fewer than 1,000 people) what’s the big thing going on in your town these days?”

Here are some of the many, many fantastic answers.

1. Turtle races

Comment from discussion AlteregoCate59’s comment from discussion "Redditors who live in small towns, (fewer than 1,000 people) what’s the big thing going on in your town these days?"

2. Road works

Comment from discussion sourpatchkimboslice’s comment from discussion "Redditors who live in small towns, (fewer than 1,000 people) what’s the big thing going on in your town these days?"

3. Going up in the world

Comment from discussion Jake167’s comment from discussion "Redditors who live in small towns, (fewer than 1,000 people) what’s the big thing going on in your town these days?"

4. Keep off the grass

Comment from discussion beefytits2’s comment from discussion "Redditors who live in small towns, (fewer than 1,000 people) what’s the big thing going on in your town these days?"

5. Dog drama

Comment from discussion doswankos’s comment from discussion "Redditors who live in small towns, (fewer than 1,000 people) what’s the big thing going on in your town these days?"

6. Support the arts

Comment from discussion LilLido’s comment from discussion "Redditors who live in small towns, (fewer than 1,000 people) what’s the big thing going on in your town these days?"

7. Mmmmm… Doughnuts…

Comment from discussion russianout’s comment from discussion "Redditors who live in small towns, (fewer than 1,000 people) what’s the big thing going on in your town these days?"

8. Peanut festival

Comment from discussion nigelpoole’s comment from discussion "Redditors who live in small towns, (fewer than 1,000 people) what’s the big thing going on in your town these days?"

9. A moose loose

Comment from discussion smokingpickles’s comment from discussion "Redditors who live in small towns, (fewer than 1,000 people) what’s the big thing going on in your town these days?"

10. Market day

Comment from discussion dr239’s comment from discussion "Redditors who live in small towns, (fewer than 1,000 people) what’s the big thing going on in your town these days?"

11. Fete furore

Comment from discussion TheAngryBad’s comment from discussion "Redditors who live in small towns, (fewer than 1,000 people) what’s the big thing going on in your town these days?"

- Press Association