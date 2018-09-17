11 massive dramas going on in small towns right now

Back to Discover Home

Small towns are special places, where everyone knows everyone else’s business and the slightest change to the norm can be big news.

Reddit user Shmow-Zow wanted to hear about some of these uproars, so asked: “Redditors who live in small towns, (fewer than 1,000 people) what’s the big thing going on in your town these days?”

Here are some of the many, many fantastic answers.

1. Turtle races

Comment from discussion AlteregoCate59’s comment from discussion "Redditors who live in small towns, (fewer than 1,000 people) what’s the big thing going on in your town these days?".

Baby Race GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

2. Road works

Comment from discussion sourpatchkimboslice’s comment from discussion "Redditors who live in small towns, (fewer than 1,000 people) what’s the big thing going on in your town these days?".

3. Going up in the world

Comment from discussion Jake167’s comment from discussion "Redditors who live in small towns, (fewer than 1,000 people) what’s the big thing going on in your town these days?".

Food Porn Pizza GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

4. Keep off the grass

Comment from discussion beefytits2’s comment from discussion "Redditors who live in small towns, (fewer than 1,000 people) what’s the big thing going on in your town these days?".

5. Dog drama

Comment from discussion doswankos’s comment from discussion "Redditors who live in small towns, (fewer than 1,000 people) what’s the big thing going on in your town these days?".

Fail Bad Dog GIF by Apartment Guide - Find & Share on GIPHY

6. Support the arts

Comment from discussion LilLido’s comment from discussion "Redditors who live in small towns, (fewer than 1,000 people) what’s the big thing going on in your town these days?".

7. Mmmmm… Doughnuts…

Comment from discussion russianout’s comment from discussion "Redditors who live in small towns, (fewer than 1,000 people) what’s the big thing going on in your town these days?".

Glaze Satisfying GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

8. Peanut festival

Comment from discussion nigelpoole’s comment from discussion "Redditors who live in small towns, (fewer than 1,000 people) what’s the big thing going on in your town these days?".

9. A moose loose

Comment from discussion smokingpickles’s comment from discussion "Redditors who live in small towns, (fewer than 1,000 people) what’s the big thing going on in your town these days?".

BBC GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

10. Market day

Comment from discussion dr239’s comment from discussion "Redditors who live in small towns, (fewer than 1,000 people) what’s the big thing going on in your town these days?".

11. Fete furore

Comment from discussion TheAngryBad’s comment from discussion "Redditors who live in small towns, (fewer than 1,000 people) what’s the big thing going on in your town these days?".

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Viral, Social, Towns, US, Reddit, small towns, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover