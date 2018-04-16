11 little things that felt like the height of luxury as a child

When you’re a child, sometimes it’s the smallest things that can bring you joy and make you feel like you’re living the dream.

Reddit user semi-terrestrial asked people on the website what things made them feel extra classy when they were children, and they did not disappoint.

Here are 11 of the best answers.

1. Pocket money makes you feel like a millionaire.

Comment from discussion PM_ME_CODE_SNIPPETS’s comment from discussion "What was “the height of luxury” to you when you were a kid?"

2. A large and varied tea collection.

Comment from discussion I_Hate_Strawberries’s comment from discussion "What was “the height of luxury” to you when you were a kid?"

3. Getting fast food whenever you feel like it.

Comment from discussion fastfood12’s comment from discussion "What was “the height of luxury” to you when you were a kid?"

4. Frozen treats are always a luxury.

Comment from discussion Zasatienosco’s comment from discussion "What was “the height of luxury” to you when you were a kid?"

5. Whoever had the latest game console was extremely classy.

Comment from discussion Darkrush85’s comment from discussion "What was “the height of luxury” to you when you were a kid?"

6. Barbies were the height of luxury.

Comment from discussion TheDoorDoesntWork’s comment from discussion "What was “the height of luxury” to you when you were a kid?"

7. This person had simple tastes.

Comment from discussion Catgurl’s comment from discussion "What was “the height of luxury” to you when you were a kid?"

8. Any child with a trampoline was automatically your friend.

Comment from discussion thanarae’s comment from discussion "What was “the height of luxury” to you when you were a kid?"

9. Holidays were the best time of the year.

Comment from discussion cbrman87’s comment from discussion "What was “the height of luxury” to you when you were a kid?"

10. This was the ultimate dream.

Comment from discussion darkgreenpants’s comment from discussion "What was “the height of luxury” to you when you were a kid?"

11. Finally, this person proves luxury can come cheap.