11 incredibly low-key super powers people have been blessed with

Have you ever recognised an ability in yourself that is sort of like a super power, but also sort of not?

Well, after Reddit user mouldygoldie asked “what’s the nearest thing you’ve got to a superpower?”, it turns out lots of people have them.

From ear magic to perfect pitch, here are some of the best low-key powers people shared.

1. Invisibility

Comment from discussion RSVikingElf’s comment from discussion "What’s the nearest thing you’ve got to a superpower?".

Invisible Archie GIF by Archie Comics - Find & Share on GIPHY

2. Quantity Man

“I can pick up an exact number of things about 70% of the time.

“Say I need 20 bolts or nuts, dip into the tub and pull them out, use them and have none left over. It’s happened enough times that I’ve noticed it, but only really happens when I’m not thinking about it. I’d count it as a superpower, I am QuantityMan (sometimes)” – ich_bin_das_walrus

Perfect Hugh Grant GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. Super senses

Comment from discussion JohnCasey35’s comment from discussion "What’s the nearest thing you’ve got to a superpower?".

Cant Hear You Russell Westbrook GIF by NBA - Find & Share on GIPHY

4. Mirror writing

“I’m ambidextrous but when I write with my left hand I write completely backwards. As in mirror writing. Theres no thinking about it or trying it’s just totally natural. But my right hand which I use normally goes forward.” – FerrisBM

Matt Damon Writing GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. Heal

Comment from discussion Tetraonidae’s comment from discussion "What’s the nearest thing you’ve got to a superpower?".

Oh My God Wow GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

6. An appropriate user name

“Perfect pitch – the ability to discern any note, key, or chord member just by hearing it.” – Back2Bach

Excited Cynthia Erivo GIF by The Color Purple - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. Independent ears

Comment from discussion BridgetteBane’s comment from discussion "What’s the nearest thing you’ve got to a superpower?".

Baby Animals Wiggle GIF by San Diego Zoo - Find & Share on GIPHY

8. QWERTY

“I can type 120-130ish words per minute on a qwerty keyboard.” – Elevenpog

Jim Carrey Coffee GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. Lost and found

Comment from discussion BeaverhamLincoln’s comment from discussion "What’s the nearest thing you’ve got to a superpower?".

Confused Jack Black GIF by Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle - Find & Share on GIPHY

10. Tetris

“I can Tetris level pack stuff especially in a car and power clean like a mofo.” – the_red_fury

Lights Tetris GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

11. Tall, not small

Comment from discussion DevilsRejectAFC’s comment from discussion "What’s the nearest thing you’ve got to a superpower?".

Orange Is The New Black Height GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

