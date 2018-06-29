11 heatwave problems we can all relate to right now

We are all in the midst of a heatwave as temperatures soar past 30C (86F).

While it’s great to be soaking up cloudless sunshine, the hot weather does come with its downsides.

And here are some we are all too familiar with…

1. When everything is just hot and sticky

2. And everywhere you go is basically an oven

Getting into the car after it's been parked in the sun all day!#heatwaveproblems #heatwaveuk pic.twitter.com/0TSQlb4wj7 — Steve Vincent (@SVincent1981) June 20, 2017

3. When your chocolates and sweet treats cease to exist in solid form

I love this sunshine and heat, but my Fruitella sweets have melted and I'm not happy about it. #heatwaveproblems pic.twitter.com/borrfZvoWJ — Zoe Savage (@zoesavagexo) June 29, 2018

4. And you’re already sweating before you’ve even lifted a dumbbell

Walking to the gym and I'm already sweating #heatwaveproblems — Cáthia (@CathiaSings) June 25, 2013

5. When things are just mental…

It's so hot that my fan needs a fan... — Sam Craske (@Sam_Craske) July 18, 2016

6. That feeling of slowly roasting

I am slowly cooking myself 🔥 a rather uncomfortable 27 degrees in my well-insulated new build right now 🙈 #heatwaveproblems pic.twitter.com/EZISjTopSQ — Dr Hannah M Chiswell (@RuralResearcher) June 28, 2018

7. When things get stuck to you

#heatwaveproblems unhooking your bra and expecting it to fall to the ground but it is glued to your boobs by a thin layer of sweat and doesn't move until peeled off. 🤢 — Sally Horsfield (@sallyhorsfield) June 28, 2018

8. And the shops are sold out of all the summer merch

Really want to get Macy a paddling pool but everywhere are sold out 🙈 #heatwaveproblems — AshleyTennant♔ (@AshleyTennant1) June 29, 2018

9. When you’re still at war with the heat during nighttime

10. And reality does not meet expectations

I LOVE when I order an iced coffee and get warm coffee in a cup 🙃🙃🙃 — Morgan Fitz (@morganfitzz) July 20, 2017

11. You can’t even turn to technology to make things better

My hands are so sweaty, Touch ID doesn't recognize my fingerprint #heatwaveproblems #yvr — Lauryn (@EllesOwlets) June 26, 2017

But worry not, because in the end there’s always this…

How to deal with #heatwave:

Unbutton jacket

Look pained

Moan about it

Occasionally look at sky & shake head

Remember it'll rain again soon — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) July 19, 2016

- Press Association