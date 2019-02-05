11 funny examples of ‘movie logic’ social media users wish worked in real life

Back to Film Discover Home

Sometimes it seems logic works slightly differently in Hollywood movies than in real life, and we’ve all wished from time to time that our lives worked a little more like a film.

Reddit user CodeBrode asked people on the website: “What are some examples of ‘Movie Logic’ that don’t work in real life?”

Here are 11 of the funniest answers – and you’ll wish they worked in your everyday life too.

1. Movie stars are surprisingly good at cutting their own hair.

2. If only this logic worked in real life.

Remind Me To Fire You GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. People in movies never need to clarify a date or time.

4. This would be a very useful skill.

Mr Rogers Swimming GIF by Won't You Be My Neighbor - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. A good makeover can solve anything.

6. Computer hacking is a lot more impressive in the films.

Coding The Matrix GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. If you lived in movie reality you would have an amazing apartment.

8. In a movie, you’d probably get together with your worst enemy.

I Hate You Sally GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. Doctors would have an easier life if this logic was true.

10. Real-life action movies would be a lot more painful.

Comedy Central Workaholics Season 1 Finale GIF by Workaholics - Find & Share on GIPHY

11. Lastly, this would make horror films less terrifying.

- Press Association

KEYWORDS:

FilmMoviesSocial Media

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover