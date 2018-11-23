11 doggos looking for their forever home
This week Cork DAWG announced that they’ve been forced to temporarily close its doors due to an overwhelming intake of dogs.
Over the past couple of days Cork Dog Action Welfare (DAWG) has received 16 calls from members of the public, asking them to take in abandoned dogs.
With over 70 dogs and puppies already in their care, the facilities are at capacity.
Notifying their followers on Facebook, the shelter said: “The phone never stops ringing, the pressure is relentless and the guilt is overwhelming.
They went on to say that they are even more worried as the "loading off" of dogs before Christmas hasn't started yet.
“The dogs, of course, have no understanding of why they suddenly find themselves in rescue, their distress and sadness is heartbreaking, their loyalty to their owners who left them is unquestionable.”
Each of the dogs in their care deserves their forever home, here are 11 we picked at random:
1.Angus
Dalmation
Age: 4-7 Years
Size: Large
Gender: Male
Good with Cats: Unknown
Housetrained: Yes
2. Shakti
Husky
Breed: Husky
Age: 6-12 Months
Size: Large
Gender: Female
Good with Cats: Yes
Housetrained: Yes
3. Charles
King Charles
Age: Older Dog
Size: Medium
Gender: Male
Good with Cats: Unknown
Housetrained: Getting there
4. Millie
Collie
Breed: Collie Cross
Age: 4-7 Years
Size: Medium
Gender: Female
Good with Cats: Unknown
Housetrained: Yes
5. Murray
Corgi
Breed: Terrier
Age: Older Dog
Size: Medium
Gender: Male
Good with Cats: No
Housetrained: Yes
6. Rossi
Cairn Terrier
Breed: Terrier
Age: Older Dog
Size: Small
Gender: Male
Housetrained: Yes
7. Pixie
Collie
Breed: Collie Cross
Age: Puppy
Size: Medium
Gender: Female
Good with Cats: Unknown
Housetrained: Getting there
8. Dory
Terrier
Breed: Terrier
Age: Older Dog
Size: Small
Gender: Female
Good with Cats: Unknown
Housetrained: Yes
9. Penny
King Charles Jack Russell
Age: 6-12 Months
Size: Medium
Gender: Female
Good with Cats: Unknown
Housetrained: Yes
10. Minnie
Collie
Breed: Collie Cross
Age: Puppy
Size: Medium
Gender: Female
Housetrained: Getting there
11. Hugo
American Bulldog
Age: 4-7 Years
Size: Large
Gender: Male
Good with Cats: Unknown
Housetrained: Yes
If you can commit to adopting a dog into your home or even foster one for a few weeks, contact Cork Dawg here
There are also ways to sponsor a dog if your circumstances don't allow you to adopt or foster. As a DAWG sponsor, you will receive a special sponsor pack for your chosen dog and regular updates from DAWG on how they are getting on.
Funds are as important as spaces, with so many dogs and puppies to look after, vet bills are a constant challenge.
Donate €4 by texting CDAWG to 50300.
To donate a larger amount, visit their donations page here
REMEMBER: A DOG IS FOR LIFE, NOT JUST FOR CHRISTMAS
