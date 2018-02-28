11 adorable videos that show dogs and cats react to snow very differently

As the Beast From The East brings in swathes of cold air and snow, beasts of our own have been venturing outside.

Dogs and cats, those age old rivals for humans’ love, have been spotted pitter-pattering through the wintry conditions up and down the country and people have been busting a gut to share their pets’ snowy experiences.

In fact getting a film of our beloved has even been a dangerous endeavour for some.

So, while everyone’s trying hard to show off their best friends, it seems only right to give you a round up of the best clips out there.

And while we’re at it, let’s compare how the pussycats and pooches react.

1. Cats’ natural instincts mean they’ll hunt but won’t eat snow

2. Dogs most certainly do eat snow

3. Pooches want to play with you in the snow, and will quite literally come bounding over

4. Some dogs will even help their human play

5. Other valiant mutts are working despite the snow

6. But cats are often zooming in the opposite direction to their owners

7. Some felines aren’t keen on stepping into the snow either

Baby steps.

8. In fact if cats could float above the snow altogether, some certainly would

9. By contrast even the little dogs seem to be having fun in the cold

10. Well, maybe not all of them, but at least they tried

11. However, while their enthusiasm is impressive, a lot of dogs are just trying to be big cats anyway
