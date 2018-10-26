100,000 expected as Derry’s Walls awaken for Halloween spooktacular

Up to 100,000 visitors are expected to begin flocking to Derry this weekend as it takes centre stage internationally as the best Halloween destination in the World.

Ireland’s last remaining Walled City is gearing up for a blockbuster nine days of frights and delights for both young and grown up ghosts and ghouls, running from October 26 - November 3.

Imaginary illuminated birds called Le Bal des Luminéoles will be dancing in the night sky above St Columb’s Cathedral as part of the legendary Awakening the Walls spectacle.

It will be the first time this enthralling aerial installation created by French company Porté par le Vent for the 2012 Fête des Lumières in Lyon, is showcased on the island of Ireland.

Le Bal des Luminéoles

This year’s illuminated trail has been expanded, taking in not just the historic 17 Century Walls, but also the surrounding streets and sites including the Cathedral Quarter.

Awakening the Walls will feature 40 spooktacular attractions within the Hallowe’en hub such as Windows of Terror, Creepy Crawlies, Witchy Wonderland, Spooky Windows, Haunted Pathway, Dracula’s Den, Musical Horror Booth and What Lies Beneath.

Festivals and Events Officer with Derry City and Strabane District Council, Liz Cunningham, said the extended trail would enhance the experience for all those taking part.

“Awakening the Walls draws huge crowds and this year we wanted to offer an even better experience taking in more of the city’s historic Cathedral Quarter and the communities that live within the vicinity of the Walls.”

This year’s famous family-friendly Derry Halloween celebrations an incredible 1,000 events for all ages taking place at 40 venues across the city.

This year’s Derry Hallowe’en festivities are themed Return of the Ancients, invoking an old Celtic belief that it was the time of year when the walls between this world and the other were at their thinnest, allowing the spirits of the dead to pass through and return again.

Around 800 participants will also take part in the Return of the Ancients Derry International Hallowe’en Street Carnival Parade on Halloween night, followed by a firework finale.

Excitement is building in the city with a packed opening weekend planned and countless other activities to enjoy on either side of October 31.

Odhran Dunne, General Manager of Visit Derry, wants to people to visit for themselves to see what's happening in the city.

"With the kids off for half-term, why not book an overnight stay or spend a few days soaking up the celebrations, most of which are completely free in the number one Hallowe’en destination in the world?”

Derry was voted ‘Best Hallowe’en Destination in the Wold’ by USA Today readers in 2015.

Last year The New York Times listed the city – which also celebrates the 400th anniversary of its 17th Century Walls – one of the top six spooky international travel spots.

