10 women-led Netflix shows we think you should watch on International Women’s Day

From Robin Wright, the first female president of the United States to anti-hero Jessica Jones and her ass-kicking ways, Netflix has a lot to offer on International Women's Day.

Kick up your feet and enjoy these diverse stories about ambitious and passionate women who inspire us to pursue our own passions every day.

Marvel’s Jessica Jones

New York City private investigator Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) is beginning to put her life back together after taking down her tormenter, Kilgrave.

The Crown

The Crown follows the political rivalries and romance of Queen Elizabeth II's reign and the events that shaped the second half of the 20th century.

GLOW

In 1980s LA, a crew of misfits reinvent themselves as the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. Full of glitter, screams, struts, stunts and body slams, the Glamorous Ladies of Wrestling pack a (literal) punch.

Godless

If you’re looking for a wild west badass, look no further than Mary Agnes. She ditches her corset for pants and drops men to date women, all while outsmarting, out-drawing and out-performing the men who cross her path.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

When Kimmy Schmidt is rescued from a doomsday cult and lands in New York City, she must navigate a world she didn't think even existed anymore.

Orange is the New Black

The women at Lichfield Prison are messy, hilarious, rebellious, lewd, vulnerable, savvy and strong all at once. They are unapologetically authentic, some profoundly flawed, yet you’ll find yourself caring deeply about each one.

3%

A world divided into progress and devastation. The link between the two sides - Offshore and Inland - is a rigorous and painstaking system called The Process. Everyone in Inland has a chance to go through The Process to live a better life in Offshore. But only 3% make it through.

Alias Grace

Famed Irish murderess Grace Marks told the man who came to study her mind that she'd lost her memories. But it could be that she'd rather not remember.

Grace and Frankie

They're not friends, but when their husbands leave them for each other, proper Grace (Jane Fonda) and eccentric Frankie (Lily Tomlin) begin to bond in this Emmy-nominated series

House of Cards

Robin Wright is at the helm when House of Cards returns for its sixth and final season this Autumn