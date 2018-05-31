10 tips to keep hay fever at bay this summer

As the summer brings better weather, hayfever sufferers will welcome the sunshine with caution.

Met Éireann warns that as we enter June, the pollen count is set to be high.

"The main grass pollen season is now getting underway so now is the time to start taking your medication so that you avoid that first hay fever attack," reports the national forecaster.

"There may be some locally high levels in areas with lots of meadows during dry and bright days."

According to figures from the HSE, hay fever affects around 20% of the population and can result in sneezing, a runny nose and itchy eyes.

Susan O’Dwyer, a pharmacist with Boots, says summer "can be the toughest time for hay fever sufferers, as early summer is when grass and flowers are pollinating.

"Hayfever can be quite a distressing condition for many people, particularly children.

"The good news is that when symptoms are managed properly and well in advance of the pollen count rising, people with hayfever can enjoy their summer just like everyone else."

Ms O’Dwyer has compiled a list of ten ways for hay fever sufferers to get through the upcoming pollen season

Stay on top of pollen by vacuuming and damp dusting to stop pollen settling and spreading

Use an allergy barrier to get on top of hayfever before it begins

Try rubbing a small amount of petroleum jelly inside your lower nostril to stop pollen entering the nasal passage

Reduce airborne allergens at home and use a humidifier, as moist air will catch particles

If you’ve been out and about, change your clothes and even shower to remove pollen and avoid spreading it

A pair of wraparound sunglasses is great way to keep pollen out of your eyes

If you’re driving keep your windows up and switch your air to circulate

Consider using an anti-inflammatory nasal spray

If your eyes are affected by hayfever, eye drops can help soothe them

Antihistamines have different ingredients, if one tablet isn't working for you, consider swapping to another type.

- Digital Desk