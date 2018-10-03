10 things that people think are very common but are actually very rare
03/10/2018 - 22:33:00Back to Discover stories Discover Home
Sometimes your perception of the world and what it’s actually like are a little bit out of whack.
That’s why Reddit user JeremyDedman asked fellow users of the site: “What’s extremely rare but people think it is very common?”
Here are some of the best answers.
1. Pandas in zoos
2. Successful CPR
3. Green eyes
From Reddit user misterbe: “Green eyes. It is estimated that only about 2% of the world’s population have green eyes.”
4. Getting pregnant is complicated
5. Not many authors are successful
6. Plane travel is really very safe
From Reddit user brcde: “Airline crashes. They aren’t nearly as prevalent as people think.”
7. Quicksand is not so prevalent
8. Being on fire
9. Someone give this lady a hug
10. And finally, this…
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here