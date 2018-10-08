10 song lyrics that improve if you replace ‘heaven’ with ‘Kevin’

Back to Discover Home

Pop songs are chock full of meaning most of the time, but it only takes the smallest of edits to change that completely.

And that’s exactly what Reddit users got up to when Mightyjohnjohn asked: “What song lyric improves the most when you replace ‘heaven’ with ‘Kevin’?”

With that in mind, here are 10 of the best examples. If your name is Kevin, this could be an odd read…

1. Can’t Take My Eyes Off you – Frankie Valli

2. Cheek To Cheek – Fred Astaire

“Kevin, I’m in Kevin,

“And my heart beats so that I can hardly speak

“And I seem to find the happiness I seek

“When we’re out together dancing, cheek to cheek” – Backyardt0rnados

Fred Astaire GIF by Maudit - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. There Is A Light That Never Goes Out – The Smiths

4. Sheep Go To Heaven – Cake

“Sheep go to Kevin, Goats go to hell.” – Cool_Ranch_Dodrio

The Simpsons Sheep GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. Just Like Heaven – The Cure

6. Joy To The World – Andra

“And Kevin and nature sing,

“and Kevin and nature sing,

“and Keeeeevinnnnn and Keeeeevinnnnnn and nature sing!” – Backyardt0rnados

The Mindy Project Singing GIF by HULU - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now – The Smiths

“Kevin Knows I’m Miserable Now” – Bunnyisfluffy

8. Heaven – Bryan Adams

9. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door – Bob Dylan

“Knockin’ on Kevin’s Door” – eyybobbayy

Knock The Middle GIF by ABC Network - Find & Share on GIPHY

10. Stairway To Heaven – Led Zeppelin

- Press Association

KEYWORDS:

HeavenKevinMusic

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover