10 signs you’re hopelessly addicted to Love Island

Ok, let’s be honest – who’s living for this year’s series of Love Island?

The ITV2 show that chucks 12 horny singles into a villa and documents the inevitable fireworks that ensue has only been back in our lives for two short weeks, but already we’ve seen more twists and turns than Eyal’s barnet.

We know you’re a rational person: in your head you’re aware it’s pure escapism, you know you shouldn’t be so emotionally invested in a bunch of strangers, and could be doing something more useful with your time. Yet you still… can’t… look… away.

If 9pm on ITV2 has become your happy place, you’re genuinely excited for the next recoupling and the majority of your day is sat trawling through Twitter looking for spoilers from the villa – I’m afraid it’s too late, you’ve already signed your summer away.

Here are just a few other signs you’re hooked…

1. You’re distancing yourself from friends who don’t watch it

Where once it was Brexit and Jeremy Corbyn, now the most divisive topic of conversation is whether you tune in to Love Island or not. You genuinely aren’t afraid to axe friends from your life based on their commitment to the show, nor will you tolerate a pal that tries to engage in conversation when the ad breaks have ended. Oh, and anyone who makes group plans at 9pm is officially dead to you.

1. ITV Hub is your sworn enemy

There’s nothing worse than getting caught out late and missing a crucial episode. The only saviour? This year, ITV promised each one would be uploaded to their on-demand service right after the live episode finishes. Yet when you get home, fix yourself a snack and park yourself on the sofa…. IT ISN’T THERE. ITV, get it together.

Are you actually having a laugh itv hub decides to have problems just as love island is about to start 🙃 — Jess🌸 (@jesshartley_x) June 6, 2018

3. You regularly shout at the TV

Adam choosing Rosie over Kendall. Megan choosing Eyal over Alex. Hayley asking if Brexit meant that we’d lose the country’s supply of trees. Despite having never met any of these people, their facepalm moments are seriously infuriating. Let it out with one long scream into an empty living room.

4. You never make evening plans anymore

If you are forced to venture out of the house, your mind is still stuck on Love Island. You should be enjoying your second glass of Prosecco but, like a true addict, you’re already thinking of your next hit. You’re smiling and nodding pleasantly to your friends, but deep down, you’re ready to neck your drink and make a bolt for the door.

5. You’re rooting for that one contestant

You’re dying for a girl to come in and make Alex’s dreams come true. You’re desperate for hype man Jack and his ‘peng sort’ Dani to work out IRL. You think the producers should up their game and find a guy worthy of Samira. These aren’t just casual feelings, you are genuinely invested in the ups and downs of these people’s on-screen lives.

6. And you know there’s one you’d love to boot off the island

We’re looking at you, snakey Adam.

7. Saturdays are your worst day of the week

At first you thought six nights a week was a ridiculous amount of time to invest in a programme, but now you genuinely get ‘the fear’ on Friday night, knowing that tomorrow will not involve any Love Island. Saturday is cancelled.

8. You’ve reserved your spot on the sofa for 9pm EVERY NIGHT

The addiction has become so serious that nobody dares test your claim over the living room for the next six weeks. If anyone tries to sit in your spot, you’re not afraid to shade them into next year. Leaving a post-it note with a ‘reserved’ sign on your seat (for spouses and housemates to take note of) is also not beyond you.

9. You have a WhatsApp group dedicated to it

Everyone knows the only way to handle the wake of destruction left by Adam’s constant mugging is to dissect it with your fellow Island-watching friends during the ad breaks.

10. You’re already dreading the end

We’re not even half way through the series, but we’re already living in denial that it will come to an end. Can we just continue to lap up the sun-soaked trials and tribulations of the villa forever, please ITV producers?

