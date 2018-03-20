10 really awkward teenage stories of unrequited love that will make you cringe

If you’ve ever done something awkward or embarrassing in front of a crush as a teenager, let’s face it, you’re not alone.

Writer Nicole Cliffe asked Twitter users to reveal the most embarrassing things they’d ever done for love, and some of them are pretty embarrassing.

I am very open to hearing the most embarrassing thing you have done for love. https://t.co/kFTLcRvTDT — Nicole Cliffe (@Nicole_Cliffe) March 19, 2018

Here are 10 of the best awkward teenage stories about unrequited love that will make you cringe.

1. This person was delivered a solid burn.

I burned a CD for a guy I liked in high school with all his favourite songs and he gave it to another girl as a gift. 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Nicole Barbosa (@NicoleBarbosaPR) March 19, 2018

2. This person resorted to cleaning in the name of love.

Ummmmm I was broken up with in his mom’s kitchen after he BROUGHT ME HOME TO MEET HIS FAMILY for the first time :( and then I kept...doing the dishes ... because i thought it would make him see I was useful ... ?????? — Caro (@socarolinesays) March 19, 2018

3. This person would have been waiting a long time for that phone call.

I lent this girl my copy of 1984 and wrote my phone number, one digit per page, on the first 10 pages. Why I ever assumed she'd be on my abstract nerdery wavelength, I dunno. https://t.co/yA5ViuBkz8 — Bad 🇩🇴 Hombre (@GCDlAZ) March 20, 2018

4. Some people get very protective over their crushes.

I was so dedicated to my crush in mind!e school I would protected him while we played dodgeball in our PE class. I would stand behind him so if he got hit I could catch the ball & he would not be out. https://t.co/b4oLUYNHxQ — MariDZ (@MariDoz) March 20, 2018

5. This person discovered a great way to get some compliments.

I told a TA I had a crush on that I needed a letter of recommendation for an internship when I did not. Let him write a bunch of nice things about me, then just opened it and read it. I still have it somewhere. — Alison Cherry (@alison_cherry) March 19, 2018

6. This guinea pig had the highest honour.

......in second grade, i named my guinea pig after the boy i had a crush on https://t.co/7lXO9y8LG6 — Hannah 🌼 (@fromtexarkana) March 20, 2018

7. Learning the saxophone to impress somebody is pretty awkward.

In seventh grade, my crush told me he wanted a sax solo in jazz band so I went out and learned how to play the sax and took his solo so he’d be impressed by me. I was very surprised when he then didn’t talk to me for YEARS. — Sara Lang (@SaraLang) March 19, 2018

8. This person made some crazy jewellery inspired by a crush.

I photo copied a picture of my crush from my cousin's yearbook, laminated it with tape, put a hole punch in it and wore it on a necklace. I was 13. https://t.co/My09p3tEph — Tess (@_fiddlydigits_) March 20, 2018

9. This one – surprisingly – actually worked.

Wanted to deliver a cup of hot tea to friend/crush's dorm because I heard they were sick. Found them asleep, so decided to army crawl across the floor so I wouldn't be in line of sight if they woke. Spilled tea on myself. Shouted, woke them up & was caught. Now together 11 years. — Tara Dolan (@TaraEDolan) March 19, 2018

10. This is a creative way of impressing somebody.