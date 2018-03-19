10 photos that prove red pandas should be your new favourite animal

Many different species and breeds of animals have gone in and out of popularity over the years, from pugs to hedgehogs. One adorable animal, however, has been overlooked for far too long.

Red pandas, also known as lesser pandas or red bear-cats, are an endangered species native to the Himalayas and have grown in popularity due to their sleepy, shy, and very fluffy nature.

These cinnamon-coloured creatures deserve to have a moment to shine, and should definitely be your new favourite animal.

Here are 10 photos that will get you marching down to the nearest zoo to see a red panda.

1. The Twitter account Red Pandas Daily has the right idea.

2. Nima at Chester Zoo loves the snow.

(Chester Zoo)

3. Red pandas love to eat bamboo.

(Chester Zoo)

4. Two red pandas are better than one.

Please don’t leave me (original video) pic.twitter.com/qO7DRhSjVu — Red Panda (@RedPandasDaily) March 11, 2018

5. Red pandas are extremely adorable even when snacking.

Chota the red panda looks so cute when he chews! 😍 pic.twitter.com/3cLpynPhVF — Bristol Zoo Gardens (@BristolZooGdns) January 13, 2018

6. They have very cute lazy moments…

(f8grapher/Getty Images)

7. And very sweet smiles.

Love the cronch pic.twitter.com/AvcRUDcPOQ — Red Panda (@RedPandasDaily) March 11, 2018

8. Red pandas take the best characteristics of cats, raccoons, and bears.

Happy #TongueOutTuesday! #DYK Red Pandas dip their paws into water & lick them to drink. This is similar to raccoons. #dayattheMNZoo pic.twitter.com/2hteeyXZYK — Minnesota Zoo (@mnzoo) March 13, 2018

9. They also love play time.

(bangkaewphoto/Getty Images)

10. Are you convinced yet?

Red pandas know how to enjoy their Saturdays! #RedPandaDay pic.twitter.com/8T1AvNQoGF — Minnesota Zoo (@mnzoo) September 16, 2017

If you don’t love red pandas, I’m sorry, but you are incorrect.