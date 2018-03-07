10 of the most wince-inducing DIY medical procedures doctors have been faced with

Sometimes it can be a pain to book a doctor’s appointment for something small, but DIY medical treatment can go way too far.

Reddit user Shandrith posed the debate to the website, asking for medical professionals to share the craziest DIY treatment they’ve ever seen a patient attempt.

Here are some of the best answers.

1. This patient got herself into a sticky situation

Comment from discussion 12awr’s comment from discussion "Medical professionals of Reddit, what is the craziest DIY treatment you’ve seen a patient attempt?"

2. This is an awful quick fix

Comment from discussion Jumpinalake’s comment from discussion "Medical professionals of Reddit, what is the craziest DIY treatment you’ve seen a patient attempt?"

3. A happy accident fixed this patient’s shoulder

Comment from discussion J_Dellamano’s comment from discussion "Medical professionals of Reddit, what is the craziest DIY treatment you’ve seen a patient attempt?"

4. This poor child got badly burnt

Comment from discussion tlcyummum’s comment from discussion "Medical professionals of Reddit, what is the craziest DIY treatment you’ve seen a patient attempt?"

5. This lemon juice treatment is a no-no

Comment from discussion RobTheMedic’s comment from discussion "Medical professionals of Reddit, what is the craziest DIY treatment you’ve seen a patient attempt?"

6. This cold remedy sounds awful

Comment from discussion apostrophie’s comment from discussion "Medical professionals of Reddit, what is the craziest DIY treatment you’ve seen a patient attempt?"

7. This teen’s homemade splint was actually a great idea

Comment from discussion tambrico’s comment from discussion "Medical professionals of Reddit, what is the craziest DIY treatment you’ve seen a patient attempt?"

8. A bowl of oatmeal solves everything…

Comment from discussion RobertDowneyIII’s comment from discussion "Medical professionals of Reddit, what is the craziest DIY treatment you’ve seen a patient attempt?"

9. Do not try this at home!

Comment from discussion papacarter’s comment from discussion "Medical professionals of Reddit, what is the craziest DIY treatment you’ve seen a patient attempt?"

10. This child’s allergies were tested in the worst way