10 of the most memorable moments of the royal wedding

The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex are officially married after a gorgeous wedding ceremony at St George’s Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Harry and Meghan said their vows in front of 600 guests, including celebrities and the royal family, before emerging to kiss in front of a crowd of well-wishers.

An estimated 100,000 people turned out to see the couple as they sat in an open-top Ascot Landau for a carriage procession through Windsor.

The wedding went off without a hitch, but it just wouldn’t be real life without some odd, funny and delightfully weird moments to remember.

Here are the top 10 stand-out moments of the royal wedding, from the weird to the wonderful.

1. Princess Charlotte stuck out her tongue to onlookers.

Princess Charlotte sticks her tongue out (Andrew Milligan/PA)

In the car on the way to the ceremony, the three-year-old princess cheekily poked her tongue out to the crowd.

2. People thought Prince William’s outfit was a little… extra.

Why does William have a better outfit than Harry?? #RoyalWedding — Katie (@ckxtieh) May 19, 2018

(Ben Cawthra/AP/PA)

The Duke of Cambridge, like Harry, was wearing the frockcoat uniform of the Blues and Royals, however he also wore an aiguillette – golden cords on his right shoulder.

Viewers of the wedding observed that his outfit was just that little bit fancier than the groom’s.

3. The struggle was real with Meghan’s long train.

Maker of Meghan’s dress revealed:



The same people who designed headphone cables. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/M586OOhany — Greg James (@gregjames) May 19, 2018

Meghan’s five-metre train was absolutely stunning but there seemed to be a moment where it was a little inconvenient.

Luckily, it looked straight and beautiful for the ceremony.

4. A little strand of hair from Meghan’s bun got on people’s nerves.

Meghan Markle looks stunning in @givenchy but that one piece of unruly hair that's separated from the rest is going to haunt me for life #royalwedding — Allie Stone (@alliepsto) May 19, 2018

Some people noticed that her hair, styled in a loose bun, meant that little wisps were framing her face.

5. A smiling pageboy captured everybody’s hearts.

Meghan’s pageboy, one of Jessica Mulroney’s seven-year-old twin sons, couldn’t help but crack a smile when he entered the church.

6. Bishop Michael Curry gave a passionate speech to a stunned audience.

This man is giving me life !!! ♥️ preaching at a Royal wedding 🎩👰🏽 pic.twitter.com/sFSJIfaHPd — Alison Hammond (@AlisonHammond2) May 19, 2018

Watching the Brits watch an American Preacher do his thing in Windsor is giving me life right now. It’s like watching Metallica do a concert in the Old Globe. #RoyalWedding — Josh Gad (@joshgad) May 19, 2018

American Bishop Most Rev Michael Curry gave a dramatic address entitled The Power of Love during the wedding, quoting Martin Luther King Jr.

He said: “We must discover the power of love, the redemptive power of love. And when we do that, we will be able to make of this old world a new world. Love is the only way.”

With Britons having a reputation for a stiff upper lip, some online commentators joked that the royal family were somewhat blindsided by the emotional address.

7. Harry mouthed “you look amazing” to his bride.

In a sweet moment, Prince Harry was seen telling Meghan “you look amazing” before the ceremony.

8. Sheku Kanneh-Mason made everyone cry with his cello performance.

I am absolutely over the moon about how much Black Excellence has been on display at the #royalwedding. Meghan is making a statement in front of the world and I am here for it. Reverend Curry was brilliant, the gospel choir was beautiful and Sheku Kanneh-Mason is sensational. — J9 👩🏽‍⚖️ (@aj9mcc) May 19, 2018

Cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, 19, beautifully brought the ceremony to a close as he played Ave Maria to the guests.

The stunning performance brought some to tears.

9. A slightly excited horse caught eyes after the ceremony.

That horse on the right is my spirit animal. Break free and dance!!! #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/s90WWP4U0I — Danger Kitty (@parigi88) May 19, 2018

A horse riding a ahead of the royal procession got a little overexcited and pranced slightly off-kilter – but its rider managed to keep the horse in check.

10. Most importantly, the first kiss between the newly-married couple.





The happy couple’s first kiss drew cheers from the crowd waiting outside of Windsor Castle.

- Press Association