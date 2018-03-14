10 of the best Irish films to watch on Netflix - just in time for St Patrick's Day

St Patrick's Day is likely to be cold with showers according to Met Eireann, but don't let that dampen your spirits.

Netflix has plenty of great Irish films on offer so you can still feel a spark of patriotism.

In Bruges

Many have praised Martin McDonagh's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - so why no go back to one of the director's earlier films?

Starring Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell, the hitmen are sent to Bruges to lay low after a hit gone wrong. The black comedy drew praise first time around and it still holds up as a brilliant watch.

The Young Offenders

The TV series has been receiving rave reviews so why not go back to the film that started it all?

What could go wrong when best friends Conor and Jock go on a road trip to try and find some cocaine and make some money after a drug-trafficking boat capsizes in Co Cork? Peter Foott's script is full of laughs while stars Alex Murphy and Chris Walley are immensely watchable.

Sing Street

A musical, coming-of-age drama might have the sceptics recoiling, but John Carney's Sing Street is a thoroughly entertaining and heartwarming watch.

Ferdia Walsh-Peelo stars as an inner-city teen who starts a band to impress the mysterious Raphina. The film has great charm, brilliant songs and a superb supporting role from Jack Reynor.

Cardboard Gangsters

Love/Hate actor John Connors stars in the crime drama that has earned both critical praise and awards.

The film focuses on a group of gangsters who try to take over the drug trade in north Dublin.

It earned Connors a Best Actor award at the Iftas and his acceptance speech drew more even praise.

Handsome Devil

This 2016 comedy-drama puts an emphasis on individuality. Music fan Ned is sent to a rugby-loving boarding school and forced to room with the team's star player.

The film could be in danger of being too formulaic, but director John Butler ensures his movie feels fresh, being aided by a great soundtrack and an impressive supporting role by Sherlock star Andrew Scott.

The Siege of Jadotville

Jamie Dornan stars as Commandant Pat Quinlan in this true story about a group of Irish soldiers who, while on a peace-keeping mission for the UN, were left under siege by Katanga Gendarmerie troops.

The film bagged four Iftas and is certain to keep viewers gripped, especially with strong support from the likes of Mark Strong.

Calvary

Another Brendan Gleeson film, this one directed by John Michael McDonagh - the older brother of Michael.

Calvary is a dark drama about a good-hearted priest (Gleeson) who is forced to cope with a cynical community and a death threat from an unknown member of that community.

Gleeson alone is enough to keep viewers glued to the screen but a mammoth supporting cast including Chris O'Dowd, Aidan Gillen and Pat Short adds plenty to the film.

Hunger

Starring Michael Fassbender as Bobby Sands, Hunger marks the first collaboration between the Kerry actor the director Steve McQueen.

Telling the story of Sands' hunger strike, which would eventually kill him, Fassbender is at his very best and the stunning script by McQueen and Enda Walsh makes the film well worth the watch.

The Hardy Bucks Movie

The Hardy Bucks try following Ireland to the European Championships in Poland, but get sidetracked in Amsterdam.

The perfect film to lift your spirits if the weather is getting you down.

Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope

Okay, not strictly a film - but still a great show to watch. It's the show that made it's creator, Stefanie Preissner, a household name and tells the story of two women living in Dublin as one of them starts to spiral out of control.

Darkly comic, it is a perfect binge-watching option.