10 incredibly childish things people do even thought they’re adults

Back to Family Discover Home

As you grow older, some of the magic and wonder of childhood can start to fall away – unless you make an effort to stay young.

Reddit user blokops posed the question: “What is a childish thing you still do while being an adult?”

Here are some of the best answers.

1. Making improvised art

Black And White Love GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

2. Making car noises

3. Using an umbrella as a sword

Guy Fighting GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

4. Finding comfort in pillows

5. Escaping the basement monster

Monsters Inc Monster GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

6. Having imaginary friends

7. Cuddling their teddy

Mr Bean Bear GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

8. Walking through leaves

9. Using the force

LEGO GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

10. Concentrating

- Press Association

KEYWORDS:

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in #Discover