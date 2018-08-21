10 ideas on how to improve your life in under five minutes
21/08/2018 - 15:11:00Back to Discover stories Discover Home
If you’re short on time – but want to live a better life, then these suggestions could help.
Reddit user LuisFonsiFan asked people on the website what you can do in under five minutes that will improve your life.
Here are 10 of the best answers:
1. Take some time for personal hygiene
2. Get some extra zzzzzzzzz
3. Improve your mind
4. Make sure you stay hydrated
5. Get organised
6. Take a moment to reflect
7. Don’t waste time on negative people
8. And breathe
9. Keep mess at bay
10. Help improve the lives of others
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here