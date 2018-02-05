10 hilariously unfortunate email typos

Back to Discover Home

There’s nothing worse than looking back through that important email you were writing to find an error, but sometimes these typos can be rather amusing.

Kicked off by television presenter Richard Osman, these xx online shockers are perfect cringeworthy examples.

1.

Email Send GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

2.

3.

Fail Modern Family GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

4.

5.

Happy Email GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

6.

7.

Sad All Nighter GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

8.

9.

Mtv Lol GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

10.
KEYWORDS: Viral, Social, Emails, UK, emails, Richard Osman, Twitter, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover