10 hilariously unfortunate email typos

There’s nothing worse than looking back through that important email you were writing to find an error, but sometimes these typos can be rather amusing.

Kicked off by television presenter Richard Osman, these xx online shockers are perfect cringeworthy examples.

Just signed off an email with “have a lovely eeek.” — Richard Osman (@richardosman) February 5, 2018

I suppose it's better than signing off an email with "have a lovely wee." https://t.co/cgXZmyVl7F — Karin Salvalaggio (@KarinSalvala) February 5, 2018

This may be on par with my ‘Hopefukky we can get together soon’. — Susie Dent (@susie_dent) February 5, 2018

Not as bad as beginning an email with 'Good Afterboob'. https://t.co/pSCzfR8z7I — e.m.s. (@erynshikari) February 5, 2018

Done better that that. I once said 'thanks for your seedy reply'. Meant speedy honestly! 😨 — Gaz Wood (@Gazza1312867) February 5, 2018

I was texting with a friend who was having a bit of a rough time. Signed off with "Sorry to hear thongs are shitty". — Margo, unstable genius (@MargoJMilne) February 5, 2018

I once worked with someone who meant to wish a client a 'lovely weekend' but typed 'lonely weekend' instead. — JayDoubleYou (@thejaydoubleyou) February 5, 2018

"apologies for any incontinence" (fortunately received rather than sent!) — Alex Murphy (@Phoebus__Apollo) February 5, 2018

I emailed someone and told them they were "fart oo nice". — Colin White (@colinwhite62) February 5, 2018

