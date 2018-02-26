'Zero plans' for Bank of Ireland to sell mortgages in arrears

Bank of Ireland says it has "zero plans" to buy or sell mortgages in arrears.

It has released its annual results for the last year showing it made an underlying profit of just over a billion euro.

Competitors Ulster Bank last week announced they would follow Permanent TSB's lead by selling thousands of non-performing home loans.

However, Group CEO of Bank of Ireland, Francesca McDonagh, says they have no intention to do likewise.

She said: "We have zero plans to be acquiring or disposing of or selling NPEs (non-performing exposures). It's not in our plans, part of the results today are showing a really important improvement in our asset quality.

"So we see our non-performing exposures reduced by 31% which is good progress."

Speaking about this year's profit, she observed: "It's the first time in 10 years that we're confirming our intention to pay a dividend to our shareholders, which is a pivotal moment for the bank."

She also noted that the bank is 'significantly increasing' their new mortgage lending, adding that they are also planning to re-enter the broker market later this year.