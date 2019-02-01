Zenith wins Cork Company of Year

Manufacturing software provider to life science firms, Zenith Technologies, has been named as Cork Company of the Year.

Ringaskiddy-headquartered Zenith won the award at Cork Chamber’s annual dinner in the City Hall at a gathering of 1,000 business and political figures, which included President Michael D Higgins.

Having begun life as a small business 20 years ago, Zenith now employs almost 900 people globally.

The staff work out of 16 offices and includes more than 230 people in Cork.

Category Winners of the prestigious Cork Company of the Year Awards are Sean Sheehan, Wisetek (Large Company Winner),Brendan O'Regan, Zenith Technologies (Corporate Winner and over all Cork Company of the Year Winner) Frank Fleming, Verifish (Emerging Company Winner) and Tadgh O'Flynn, O'Flynn Medical (SME Company Winner) with Debbie Power, Vodafone Ireland sponsors of the awards, Cork Chamber President Bill O'Connell and CEO Conor Healy

Zenith sells to global pharma and biotech companies.

“This award reflects an overnight success 20 years in the making and is a tremendous recognition of the effort and quality of the whole team at Zenith Technologies,” said Zenith Technologies executive chairman and founder, Brendan O’Regan.

As a Cork-founded company and Irish multinational it is truly an honour to be considered in the same league as previous winners and to be celebrated in our home city.

He said the achievement was due to the aptitude of the Zenith staff.

Winning the award would allow the company to “seize new opportunities that undoubtedly will arise from receiving this award”, he said.

As well as winning the overall title, Zenith also secured the award of Corporate Company of the Year. Cork Large Company of the Year was won by Wisetek.

President Michael D Higgins with his wife, Sabina at the Cork Chamber Cork Company of The Year Awards in Cork City Hall. Picture Darragh Kane

Wisetek is a global services provider of IT recycling, manufacturing and ‘data sanitisation’ services.

Cork SME Company of the Year was won by O’Flynn Medical.

It offers the sale, rental, service, and decontamination of a wide range of medical equipment.

The award for Emerging Company of the Year in Cork was won by Verifish, which provides software that promotes safety in seafood.

President of Cork Chamber, Bill O’Connell said the Cork Company of the Year Awards “provide a wonderful platform for Cork’s most pioneering businesses to celebrate success”.

It has been a fantastic journey for all of us on the judging panel over the last few months, getting to meet an impressive and diverse mix of companies who are leading the way in innovating, transforming our business landscape, leaving a lasting mark on both Cork and the world.

He thanked the chamber’s “long-standing award partners”, Vodafone and media partner, the Irish Examiner “for further amplifying these awards”.