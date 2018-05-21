YouTube Minecraft adventures sees Kelly become one of nation's best paid ‘twentysomethings’

By Gordon Deegan

Irish YouTube sensation, Kelly Fitzsimons is one of the best paid ‘twentysomethings’ in the country after paying herself almost €350,000 last year.

This follows new accounts showing that the soon to be 23 year old last year paid herself €348,787 from her successful YouTube channel Little Kelly Minecraft.

Kelly Fitzsimons featured on one of her videos: Picture: Little Kelly Minecraft channel

The YouTube content creator only set up her You-Tube channel in June 2015 and in little more than three years, it today boasts 2.4 million subscribers.

A native of Ashbourne, Co Meath, Ms Kelly - who only turns 23 on Wednesday- posts daily 100% kid friendly videos on her latest ‘crazy’ Minecraft adventures and the channel’s popularity is growing at a rapid rate.

Ms Kelly is the younger sister of ‘Minecraft Millionaires’ Scott and Ryan Fitzsimons who shared a pay pot of €2m in 2016 from their YouTube earnings from their Minecraft channel.

During the past 26 months, Kelly’s channel has recorded a staggering 1.34 billion views.

Now, the second set of accounts filed for the Kelly Fitzsimons firm, Kelfit Entertainment Ltd shows that Ms Fitzsimons is converting the channel’s soaring popularity into hard cash.

The accounts show that Ms Fitzsimons paid herself €348,787 in 2017 made up of remuneration of €288,787 and pension contributions of €60,000.

This followed pay of €475,058 in 2016 that was made up of remuneration of €455,058 and pension contributions of €20,000.

The company also made a profit of €62,874 in the 12 months to the end of December last and this followed profits of €98,454 in 2016.

At the end of last year, the company had a cash pile of €111,525.

In a message to her subscribers on YouTube, Kelly says: “Hey guys it's Little Kelly from The Little Club! Hope you enjoy my 100% kid-friendly Minecraft videos which I post every day! I go on tonnes of adventures with all my best friends from The Little Club and we always have fun!

“I want to say a huge THANK YOU for all the support. Your LIKES and COMMENTS help me make the videos you guys want to see.”

The confirmation of Ms Fitzsimons rapidly growing wealth follows separate accounts filed last year by her 27 year old brothers, Scott and Ryan showing that they shared a pay pot of €2m in 2016 as a result of the success of their own YouTube Minecraft channel.

The two ‘Minecraft millionaires’ only uploaded their first Minecraft video in June 2012 and today their Littlelizard & Tinyturtle Adventure channel boasts 3.6 million subscribers and has been viewed a gobsmacking 2.19 billion times.

The Fitzsimons twins make most of their income from advertising on their channel and direct payments from YouTube based on the number of views of their videos.