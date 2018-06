Hundreds of jobs will be announced at a Co Wicklow company today.

Crowley Carbon, which is an energy services centre, will deliver the employment boost having had reported growth of 300% in 2017.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will make the official announcement on exactly how many jobs are being created at Powerscourt House in Enniskerry this afternoon.

