Wickes swings axe on 100 head office jobs in UK

DIY retailer Wickes is axing 100 jobs at its head office as part of a cost-cutting drive.

The group, owned by Travis Perkins, said the cull will affect workers at its headquarters in Watford, Hertfordshire, where it employs a total of 300.

A Wickes spokeswoman said: “In order to continue to drive growth for our business, we have been re-shaping our support centre to allow us to be leaner and more agile, and focus on key areas of growth in our multi-channel/digital businesses.

“The new structure will result in the reduction of approximately 100 out of 7,000 roles in the business. The business is committed to fully supporting all those affected.”

Only last month, Travis Perkins posted a solid set of first-quarter results, despite taking a hit from March’s extreme weather.

But the firm posted a 4.6% fall in like-for-like sales at Wickes and bemoaned “weakness in the UK DIY market” and a dilapidated consumer sentiment.

Travis also pledged to take more costs out of the business and improve efficiency, while pointing to “mixed” market indicators, such as mortgage approvals, housing transactions and property prices.

Travis Perkins chief executive John Carter said at the time: “Whilst the mixed trading conditions in our markets are expected to continue in the near term, we remain confident in the longer-term outlook for the building materials market.”

