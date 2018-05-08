Why a UK retail tie-up is bad news over here

Back to Brexit Business Home

By John Whelan

Even more disruption looms for Ireland’s agri-food exporters who have traditionally supplied the UK’s food processors and supermarket chains.

The retail market was worth many billions last year and has for many years been the main market for food producers stretching from Lakelands dairy products and Kerrygold butter to smaller producers such as Keohane Seafood, Broderick’s handmade cakes, and O’Donnells Crisps.

The announcement that Sainsbury, the second largest British supermarket, plans to acquire Asda for €8.3bn is a bombshell to suppliers who fear that it will ignite a price war in the wider market. 

Merging retailers have in the past claimed the benefits of purchasing power, cutting costs and higher profits. The quickest way to do all of those things is to demand lower prices from suppliers.

And the early signs are that cost-cutting could be more bloody this time, as the combined market share of Sainsbury and Asda will leapfrog the current market leader Tesco which has struggled to fight off the discounters Aldi and Lidl and regain investor confidence following its 2014 accounting scandal. 

The market leader will not easily give up its dominant position and will enter the fray with its own bout of price cutting.

Irish suppliers will be particularly worried as they have been struggling with a weak sterling which has eroded margins since the Brexit vote. 

There is ample evidence that sterling could weaken further in the event of the UK exiting the EU without a comprehensive free trade deal, eroding the margins of the Irish agri-food suppliers further.

There is also a serious risk that Theresa May’s rhetoric of “taking back control” will be used as an excuse for abandoning the EU’s strict EU food safety and quality standards in favour of lower standards.

Theresa May

Food costs have been rising in the UK following the weakening of sterling.

Reversing this, and achieving a low-cost food regime could offer a visible win for an embattled British prime minister and the pro-Brexit members of her cabinet.

One source of cheap foodstuff could be the US. Some seeking a hard Brexit anticipate the UK will become an importer of cheaper mass-produced US food. 

Tesco, as well as a combined Sainsbury-Asda, would have the scale to import and market a wide range of food products from the US. 

Moreover, US president Donald Trump’s administration is actively trying to widen the gap between the US food safety regime with that of the EU, with the collaboration of members of the US Congress and powerful sections of the US food industry. 

The UK authorities could negotiate a trade deal with the US that opens the UK market up for US beef, milk, dairy products, and GM foods.

An indicator of how policy can quickly change is the recent shift by Sainsbury which once was firmly committed to Fairtrade, to looking at its own commercial Fairtrade policy. 

Tesco also announced it will replace its Fairtrade coffee and replace it with its own-label rainforest certified coffee. The other major issue for Irish food suppliers, if the UK leaves the EU, is the issue of tariffs.

Tariffs are taxes imposed when a food crosses a border. A hard Brexit would mean UK food receiving tariffs of 22% according to the British Retail Consortium. 

The UK imports about a third of its food from within the EU, Ireland being the second largest source; if these supply routes are subject to 22% tariffs, there will be serious consequences.

Many Irish suppliers fear this will be done at their expense with many potentially forced out of the business.

John Whelan is a leading consultant on Irish trade and business.
KEYWORDS: Sainsbury, Asda, Tesco, Aldi, Lidl, Brexit

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Business

  • Norwegian’s sky-high gambles impact the South

    Next month, scheduled air services between Dublin and Hong Kong take flight. The first direct service between Ireland and the Asian mainland, via Cathay Pacific, underlines the growing trade links with the Far East, even as Norwegian Air axes its Cork to Providence winter schedule service, just six months after its high-profile launch.

  • Nestle bags $7bn deal to sell Starbucks brands in supermarkets

    The Swiss firm will be able to market, sell and distribute the brand of coffee and tea.

  • Tourism Ireland launches mission to increase Chinese visitors by 150%

    Tourism Ireland’s largest ever mission to China launches today as representatives from 29 Irish enterprises take part in an effort to boost the number of Chinese visitors here.

  • Cork firm aims for US sales

    Hospital software company Genesis Automation is just the medicine for tracking medical processes, writes

  • Ulster Bank cashes out of its 400 in-store ATMs

    Ulster Bank has sold on cash machines it operated under the EasyCash name in 400 stores in Ireland, but the bank has at the same time said that the transaction doesn’t lessen its commitment to retail banking after its recent technical glitches.

World Markets