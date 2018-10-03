Web Summit agrees €110m deal to stay in Lisbon for 10 years

The Web Summit is to stay in Lisbon until 2028, in a new €110m deal.

It comes after a competitive tender process involving offers from more than 20 European cities including Berlin, Paris, London and Madrid.

The tech conference moved to Lisbon in 2016 after being held in Dublin for the previous seven years.

Last year, the head of Web Summit, Paddy Cosgrave, did not rule out the possibility of hosting an event in Dublin in the future.