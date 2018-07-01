Wahlberg to bring restaurant chain to Dublin

Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg is bringing his restaurant chain to Dublin.

Wahlburgers is looking for a suitable Dublin location to open their first Irish branch.

Mark set up the company alongside his brothers Donnie and Paul in 2011.

They already have 27 outlets across the US and Canada and hope to open a number of restaurants across Ireland in the next ten years.

