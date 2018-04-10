Volkswagen boss may be replaced in restructuring

Volkswagen may replace its chief executive as part of a management restructure, the car maker has said.

Matthias Mueller, who was brought in following the diesel emissions scandal in September 2015, has "showed his general willingness to contribute to the changes", according to a company statement.

Matthias Mueller.

Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch is in discussions with "certain members" of the firm's supervisory board and management board.

The statement added: "It is currently open whether the considerations and discussions will lead to a further development of the management structure or to personnel changes."

Mr Mueller, a former Porsche boss, replaced Martin Winterkorn, who stepped down as the diesel scandal rocked the automotive industry.

Volkswagen was found to have cheated air pollution tests for 11 million diesel vehicles worldwide.

Volkswagen shares up more than 4.2% in German trading after company considers removing its CEO https://t.co/LP2r6myQDa pic.twitter.com/xPPs6mhxgq — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) April 10, 2018

- Digital Desk and Press Association