Vodafone to recruit 50 new international sales people at its European Sales Centre in Dublin

Vodafone has announced that it is recruiting 50 people to join its international digital sales team at its European Sales Centre ‘Vodafone Red Edge’ in Carrickmines in Dublin.

Vodafone Red Edge provides specialist inside sales capability powered by Vodafone’s leading-edge technology to support business customers all over the world.

Anne O'Leary Vodafone CEO.

The 50 new jobs, created as part of Vodafone’s ongoing strategy to build its digital sales capability, will support its Global Enterprise Accounts covering the US, Northern Europe and Central and Eastern European markets; and has resulted in the creation of roles in a variety of areas including - Inside Sales Managers, National Account Managers, Specialist Sales (with German) and Collaborative Sales roles.

Speaking about the new roles, Anne O’Leary, CEO Vodafone Ireland said: “We are delighted to be supporting Vodafone’s global presence here in Ireland, which is a clear sign of our continued investment and commitment here.

"Vodafone Red Edge was established in Ireland ahead of other locations, primarily because of the country’s large population of highly skilled and talented graduates and workforce.

We are looking for dynamic individuals who will work hard to understand our customers’ needs and who have a passion for technology and innovation.

Recruitment for the new roles has already begun and employees will gain access to internationally recognised business analytics and sales training, which will provide career development opportunities across the Vodafone Group.

Vodafone Red Edge was officially opened in Carrickmines in July 2015 by former Taoiseach Enda Kenny TD, creating 200 permanent jobs and committing to investing €60m over five years.

- Digital Desk