VideoDoc to provide USI students with free GP care

VideoDoc, the digital healthcare provider, is announcing their 7 day a week online GP service will be provided free of charge to all 374,000 student members of the Union of Students in Ireland (USI).

The service will be available free from today until the end of the academic year (June 2018).

The partnership is being launched as part of Healthy Living Week, a USI initiative to promote health & wellbeing in their 37 campuses across the island of Ireland.

Speaking at the launch Michael Kerrigan, USI President said: "We are delighted to partner with VideoDoc to provide free GP healthcare to our members.

"With the high cost of living and accommodation being the main factor in student poverty, our students can now rest assured that if they get sick they can save money on a GP visit with VideoDoc."

VideoDoc is an Irish company that offers online GP services in Ireland and the UK.

Using the VideoDoc App or the VideoDoc website, patients with a desktop or mobile device can log on from anywhere, including their sickbed, office or hotel room and see a GP.

Each doctor is registered with the Irish Medical Council and the VideoDoc online GP service is available from 8am to 10pm, 7 days a week.

“With VideoDoc we’ve created a GP service that cares not only about patients health but also about their time, convenience and money.

"Being able to get a quality medical consultation with a local GP anytime between 8am and 10pm, 7 days a week, free for USI students and otherwise for €20 per appointment is a revolution in GP healthcare” said Mary O’Brien, CEO and co-founder of VideoDoc.

“Our experience of general practice is that about 70% of all GP visits can be treated online.

"Students who need to see a Doctor but are far from their family GP, or too busy to attend a surgery between regular 9 - 5 working hours can now log on from anywhere and be treated within minutes.

"VideoDoc is delighted to make this service free of charge for the next 5 months to the USI to celebrate Healthy Living Week with a view to becoming part of the everyday health solution for students” she added.

- Digital Desk