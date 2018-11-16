Varadkar launches programme preparing students for the digital workplace

A new pilot programme has been launched to boost students' opportunities for getting a job in the digital economy.

Ireland is the first country in Europe to adopt the 'Pathways in Technology' model that is aimed at preparing students for a digital workplace.

An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar and Tony Hanway, Group CEO of Virgin Media today launched the piloting of a new education model in Dublin’s North East Inner City. Photo: Iain White / Fennell Photography.

The initiative combines second-level education with third-level as well as internships.

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar launched the piloting of a new education model in Dublin’s North East Inner City today.

Pathways in Technology or ‘P-TECH’ aims to tackle educational disadvantage and increase the numbers of students either finding employment in competitive entry level digital skills roles or progressing to higher education.

The P-TECH model is a public education initiative that combines second-level school education with elements of third level education and work experiences such as mentorship and internships, and is in line with the proposed actions outlined in the Mulvey Report “Dublin North East Inner City – Creating a Brighter Future” published in February 2017 “to align education, training and employment activation efforts”.

It is directly aligned to job opportunities in the digital economy Digital economy jobs include some of the technology industry's fastest-growing fields, from cybersecurity and cloud computing to cognitive business and digital design, which may not require a university degree, but that may need a specific skillset instead.

Speaking at the launch An Taoiseach said, “We want to give all children and young people the best possible start in life, whatever part of the country they are growing up in.

"According to a recent UNICEF report, Ireland is ranked second out of 41 wealthy nations in promoting educational equality.

"But there's always more we can do. The P-TECH model helps tackle disadvantage through integrated education.

It’s all aimed at getting students ready for the workforce. I’m delighted this pilot is being launched in the North East Inner City; if young people in this area are given the best possible chance to succeed, the entire community will benefit.

The first schools in Ireland to participate in the P-TECH pilot will be Larkin Community College, Marino College and St Joseph’s CBS, Dublin.

The National College of Ireland will be the initial third-level education partner. IBM, Cisco, Virgin Media, Irish Water and Irish Life will participate as the first industry partners.

Deirdre Butler, Professor DCU Digital Learning, Ross Maguire, Learn It Lego Innovation Studio DCU, Tony Hanway, Group CEO Virgin Media, David Lawless and Christian Elliot, both first years St Josephs CBS Fairview. Photo Iain White / Fennell Photography.

Speaking at the launch, the Minister for Finance, and Public Expenditure and Reform, Paschal Donohoe, said:

“I want to thank IBM for bringing this model to Irish schools, and to pay tribute to them and companies such as Cisco, Virgin Media, Irish Water and Irish Life in making a serious commitment to pupils in Dublin’s North East Inner City which has great potential to enhance their lives and their futures.

Their involvement will provide a unique and valuable insight into the world of technology for the students participating and, ultimately, a real opportunity to pursue careers in this field.

The first P-TECH classes are expected to start in September next year at three schools in Dublin's North East inner City.

