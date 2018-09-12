US technology firm Smart Wires to open European headquarters in Dublin

US technology firm Smart Wires announced today that its European headquarters will be established in Dublin.

The company, a utilities and power flow solutions distributor, will create 40 jobs in Europe over the next three years.

Smart Wires CEO, Gregg Rotenberg, with Minister Denis Naughten as Haroon Inam (Smart Wires CTO) at their R&D Facility in Union City, California.

Minister for Communications, Climate Action and the Environment, Denis Naughten visited Smart Wires HQ in Union City, California today and welcomed the announcement.

"Technology is central to the Government’s plans for jobs and growth, and in the past two years we have added substantial jobs in this area. I have been highly impressed by the talent and technology I have seen here today," he said.

"The news that Smart Wires is basing its European Operations in Ireland is a clear endorsement of our business environment and talented workforce and the leading role Ireland is playing in integrating renewable technologies onto the grid.”

Smart Wires Managing Director for the Europe Region, Michael Walsh added “This is a special company with technology that will change how utilities everywhere think of power grids.

"We can now solve problems in weeks that traditionally took years. Our flexibility means we can respond to changing demands as they happen – saving customers money and reducing our impact on the environment and communities”.

Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland, said: “Smart Wires was attracted to Ireland due to the country’s international reputation as a location where companies can quickly establish their operations and rapidly expand using the strong pool of tech talent.

The European HQ in Dublin will play a central role in the company’s international expansion.

Smart Wires was founded in 2010 and currently has an international team of more than 200 engineers. Its European team delivers projects in the UK, Germany, France and Greece.

Digital Desk