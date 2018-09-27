US financial regulators file complaint against Tesla’s Elon Musk

US securities regulators have filed a complaint against Tesla chief executive Elon Musk alleging that he made false and misleading statements about plans to take the company private in August.

The Securities and Exchange Commission says in the complaint filed on Thursday that Mr Musk falsely claimed in an August 7 statement on Twitter that funding was secured to take the company private at 420 US dollars per share.

The complaint filed in the US District Court in Manhattan says that Mr Musk had not discussed or confirmed key deal terms including price with any funding source.

The commission is asking the court for an order that would stop Mr Musk from being “an officer or director” of any public company.

The SEC also seeks an order enjoining Mr Musk from making false and misleading statements along with repayment of any gains as well as civil penalties.

A message was left seeking comment from Tesla.

“Musk made his false and misleading public statements about taking Tesla private using his mobile phone in the middle of the active trading day,” the SEC said in the complaint.

“He did not discuss the content of the statements with anyone else prior to publishing them to his over 22 million Twitter followers and anyone else with access to the Internet.”

The statements, the complaint said “were premised on a long series of baseless assumptions and were contrary to facts that Musk knew”.

Shares of Tesla fell 11% in after-hours trading to 273.56 dollars, after falling 2% before the market closed on Thursday.

- Press Association