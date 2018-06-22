US cybersecurity firm creates 100 jobs in Cork

By Pádraig Hoare

Texan cybersecurity firm Forcepoint will create 100 jobs in Cork at a time when online security is at an “inflection point”, its chief executive has said.

Forcepoint yesterday formally opened a new Center of Excellence in Cork. Photo: Michael Mac Sweeney/ Provision.

Boss of the Austin-headquartered firm, Matt Moynihan was on hand at One Albert Quay to officially open the firm’s newest European, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) centre, saying he was hopeful the 100 new roles “was just the start” of a long collaboration with Cork.

The majority of the new roles this year will be in cloud and endpoint software engineering, the IDA-supported firm said.

Mr Moyhanan said Cork had beaten intensive competition from other cities in landing Forcepoint, which has thousands of enterprise and government customers in more than 150 countries.

Clients of the firm include the Australian Department of Defence, Express Newspapers and the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services.

Mr Moynahan said: “In the past, US companies used come to different countries to take advantage of wage differentials. We are here to take advantage of the talent in Cork. Cybersecurity is at an inflection point.

“The market has changed dramatically over the past 30 years, from viruses to truly sophisticated attacks. We are going back to basics and trying to restore trust and the way people interact with data, and corporate and IT assets.”

Mr Moynahan said it was the “perfect time” for Forcepoint to locate in Cork because of the blend between experience and young talent in the likes of Cork Institute of Technology and University College Cork.

IDA chief executive Martin Shanahan said Forcepoint’s decision to establish a software engineering facility in Cork was a “significant investment in technical employment”.

“Ireland is a serious player and a very attractive location for international software and security companies,” he said.

There was also good news on the employment front with data analytics firm Truata saying it would hire 75 data analysts, data scientists and engineers this year for its newly-opened headquarters in Dublin.

Supermac’s said it would create 60 jobs in Donegal when it opens its first outlet in the county at the beginning of August.