US cyber security company announces 100 jobs for Dublin

100 new jobs are set to be created in Dublin by a cyber security firm.

The posts are being created by the US company ReliaQuest which will open its first European office in Leopardstown.

The company is basing its Security Operations Centre there, with the workforce consisting of security engineers, analysts and content developers.

“We chose Dublin for several reasons, including its strong talent, the ease of travel back and forth from our headquarters in the US and around the rest of Europe, and the openness and focus on collaboration fostered by Ireland,” says ReliaQuest CEO Brian Murphy.

“All of these things make Dublin a great place to be.”

The firm plans to create 100 jobs in the capital over the next three years with Mr Murphy saying that Ireland "is a big part" of their future growth.

Earlier this year, ReliaQuest was ranked one of FORTUNE Magazine's Best Workplaces in Technology.

ReliaQuest’s recently completed Security Operations Center in Dublin is off to a fast start hosting students and faculty from the cyber program from Institute of Technology Blanchardstown hours before the official grand opening with IDA Ireland this after…https://t.co/GzT6pYu2RV — Brian Murphy (@brianmurphyRQ) December 5, 2018

Commenting on the announcement, IDA Ireland’s CEO Martin Shanahan said, “Ireland has become a significant base of international technology and security companies thanks to a growing, well-educated and flexible workforce with a rapidly increasing graduate output.

"I am delighted that ReliaQuest chose Ireland to be the location for its international expansion.

"As a committed member of the EU, overseas companies increasingly look to Ireland as a base from which to serve its customers in the region.”

Digital Desk