US company opens new Cork office creating 30 jobs

By Darragh Bermingham

A data management company from the US has announced that it will open a new office in Cork's city centre today where it expects to create 30 jobs over the next three years.

DataStax announced that ten of the roles, in Finance and IT, will be filled immediately.

Based in Santa Clara, California, DataStax was founded in 2010 and currently has over 500 employees based in multiple US and international locations.

Cork city

DataStax customers include Sony and Microsoft, and the company is opening its new office in Ireland to accelerate European expansion.

“Our investment in Ireland, and specifically in Cork, is further reflection of the reputation held by Ireland in terms of the talent and resources available and will be a key foundation of DataStax’s further growth in both US and international markets,” said Niall Cotter Sr., Director of Revenue in the company’s Finance organization and Ireland site lead.

“Technology is central to the Government’s plans for jobs and growth, and in the past two years we have added substantial jobs in this area,” said Tánaiste Simon Coveney.

“Today’s announcement by DataStax that they are creating 30 highly skilled jobs in finance and IT is a vote of confidence in Cork’s business ecosystem,” he added.

Evening Echo