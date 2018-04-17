US cloud company Rubrik to create 50 jobs in Cork expansion

By Pádraig Hoare

A US IT firm that counts the US Department of Defence and the Mercedes Formula 1 world champions among its clients will create 50 jobs in Cork, after opening its European base there.

The California-based cloud data-management company, Rubrik, said the local talent pool from the likes of Cork Institute of Technology and University College Cork was instrumental in choosing Cork. It plans to hire for customer support, IT, and sales positions.

Founded in 2014 by engineers from Google, Facebook, and Oracle, the company counts Fortune 500 companies and governments worldwide among its clients.

High-profile clients include the US Department of Defence and Department of Energy; the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 motor-racing world championship-winning team; online travel giant Expedia; one of the best-known private educational institutes on the US East Coast, Berkeley College; and Fortune 500 investment firm, JLL.

David Stanton, Minister of State at the Department of Justice, with Arvind Nithrakashyap, co-founder and chief technology officer, and Giri Iyer, senior vice president of global customer support and success, at the announcement that Rubrik, the Cloud Data Management Company, will add 50 new jobs in Cork during an event celebrating Rubrik’s new state-of-the-art office at the IDA Ireland Science and Technology Park. Picture: Michael Mac Sweeney

In February, Rubrik announced a global bookings run rate approaching $300m, cementing its place as one of the fastest growing enterprise infrastructure software companies in history.

Rubrik also announced that chairman of Microsoft, John W Thompson was joining its board

of directors, with the industry veteran calling on more than 40 years of enterprise expertise to

advise the $1.3bn-valued firm as it enters its next phase of growth.

Co-founder and chief technology officer, Arvind Nithrakashyap, and senior vice-president of global customer support, Giri Iyer, were on hand as the firm opened its offices in the IDA business and technology park on Model Farm Road in Cork.

Mr Nithrakashyap said: “Rubrik is driving a massive transformation in the technology industry by helping companies simplify how they manage their data. We have grown tremendously over the past four years since our founding, and we continue to scale the company at a rapid pace. We are delighted to be able to expand our reach in Ireland by opening a new office and hiring 50 more talented individuals in Cork.”

Mr Iyer said partnering with CIT and UCC to hire graduates was the biggest factor in choosing Cork over other cities in Europe.

He said the hiring of 20-year Dell EMC veteran and former CIT graduate Emmet Hoare to lead the team in Cork meant Rubrik would have the ideal blend of experience and the best of young talent in place over the coming years.

Mr Iyer said the IDA had been instrumental in advertising Cork as a city of tech excellence.

Minister of State, David Stanton; Government leader in the Seanad, Jerry Buttimer and Lord Mayor, Cllr Tony Fitzgerald were on hand to officially open the new centre.

Mr Stanton said: “Technology is central to the Government’s plans for jobs and growth, and in the past two years we have added substantial jobs in this area. Rubrik is a dynamic, innovative company at the cutting edge of their industry. The creation of 50 additional jobs is a major vote of confidence.”

The Lord Mayor said: “Cork’s reputation as the next Silicon Valley is growing rapidly as more businesses like Rubrik expand their operations here. The 50 new jobs in Cork is a strong endorsement of our city’s strength in the tech sector and of our talented and dedicated people.”

Chief executive of IDA Ireland, Martin Shanahan said: “Rubrik is one of Silicon Valley’s fastest growing companies. The expansion of Rubrik’s Irish operation demonstrates Ireland’s ability to attract investment from high-growth companies. Cork’s tech infrastructure, talent pool and supportive academic network have created a compelling business environment which continues to attract investment from overseas companies in the technology sector.”

Cork Chamber, which will be part of a Cork City Council-led delegation to San Francisco to enhance commercial relations between the two cities next week, said Rubrik’s decision to invest in Cork was “very exciting”.

Chief executive Conor Healy said: “Cork already has close ties to Silicon Valley through our thriving tech sector and we are thrilled to see a company of such calibre as Rubrik to join our growing IT cluster.