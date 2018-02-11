US Business in Ireland: Janssen’s ambitions for 2018

Kyran Johnson

Interview: John Daly

Janssen Sciences UC, based in Ringaskiddy, and its sister site Janssen Pharmaceutical Sciences UC, based in Little Island, are part of the Johnson & Johnson family of companies, the world’s most comprehensive manufacturer of healthcare products as well as related services.

Johnson & Johnson has had a presence in Ireland since 1981, with 3,700 people employed directly at the eleven J&J sites.

Janssen Sciences UC, which was established in 2005, manufactures innovative cancer therapies and medicines for immune-related diseases.

The Little Island plant has been manufacturing bulk active pharmaceutical ingredients, together with treatments for a range of psychiatric, gastrointestinal and fungal disorders, as well as HIV, since 1981.

In late 2017, Janssen Sciences UC, which currently employs 500 people, announced a €300 million expansion of its facility in Ringaskiddy.

This project will provide an extra 200 jobs when completed, along with the creation of up to 450 jobs during the construction phase.

This significant investment and expansion at the Ringaskiddy site will allow Janssen to meet the critical need of patients globally for its biologic medicines by allowing the group expand its product portfolio.

“The expansion project is a significant vote of confidence in our team and one that will increase our manufacturing footprint significantly,” according to Kyran Johnson, general manager of Janssen Supply Chain Ireland. “This will present additional opportunities for Janssen and open up new possibilities within the Johnson & Johnson group in terms of the breadth of products that will be manufactured at the site.

“The Ringaskiddy site is already a key strategic location globally for Janssen and the continued investment we have secured here is testament to that. Our sites at both Little Island and Ringaskiddy continue to recruit the very best of talent and as we grow and expand our operations in Cork, our workforce will grow with us,” he said.

Janssen prides itself as a global company that thinks locally. It is striving to use local suppliers in the construction phase of the expansion, with a sizeable 65% of the project spend directed towards Irish suppliers.

The main products that will be manufactured at the new facility are immunology and oncology treatment products and it is expected that the new facility will begin operations in two years from now.

Janssen has a long history of supporting the local community in Ringaskiddy and Little Island and the company is committed to maintaining this collaboration into the future. One of Janssen’s priorities is to be a ‘good neighbour’ by remaining in constant contact with the local community. As well as regular contact with local residents, Janssen also supports its community through various initiatives in primary and secondary schools, such as the J&J Bridge to Employment and Junior Achievement programmes, which both aim to educate pupils about the sciences and the careers they could possibly pursue in this area.

Janssen also has ongoing links with second- and third-level educational institutions throughout Ireland in terms of supporting career advancement and developing the skills of younger people in STEM.

Janssen recently announced a new Biopharmaceutical and Medical Device Microbiology module in partnership with University College Cork. The module will be delivered by industry experts from Janssen and DePuy Synthes, another J&J company, and includes two site familiarisation visits, which will provide students with greater industry knowledge and awareness of the state-of-the-art scientific work environments at the sites.

Janssen takes its commitment to the community and the environment very seriously, as evidenced by the awarding of the ‘Business Working Responsibly Mark’ by Business in the Community in 2016. This is the only independently audited standard for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and sustainability in Ireland and Janssen was the first pharmaceutical manufacturing company in Ireland to receive the Mark.

“We were delighted to receive the ‘Business Working Responsibly Mark’ which recognises the hard work we do here to act responsibly with a social conscience in everything we do,” said Mr. Johnson. “We are acutely aware of our responsibilities when it comes to environmental practices but also to innovation, customer service and best practice regarding CSR.

“We are extremely proud that Janssen and the other J&J manufacturing sites in Ireland recently won the Employer of the Year award from Engineers Ireland — another endorsement of the efforts we make to offer all employees a complete employment experience,” concluded Mr Johnson.

