Update: Visa operating at 'close to normal levels' after hardware failure

Update: Visa cards are now operating "at close to normal levels" after a hardware failure caused payments to fail across Ireland and Europe today.

The company said the interruption to services was not attributed to a hacking incident.

In a statement Visa said: "We have no reason to believe this was associated with any unauthorised access or malicious event.

"Our goal is to ensure all Visa cards work reliably 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. We fell well short of this goal today and we apologise to all of our partners, and most especially, to Visa cardholders. "

Our goal is to ensure all Visa cards work 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Due to a systems failure, we fell well short of this today. We apologise to all our partners & especially to Visa cardholders. We’re currently operating at close to normal levels. https://t.co/OiZh0fFF2K — VisaNewsEurope (@VisaNewsEurope) June 1, 2018

Shoppers were left stranded at tills today, as card transactions failed across Ireland and the rest of Europe.

Earlier: Irish customers affected by Visa card payment failures

Visa card payments are failing across Ireland and Europe and are causing some customers to have problems withdrawing cash and paying for goods.

Visa disruption: Customers are advised to use their ATM cards in the banks with which they have accounts | https://t.co/Z1wf04aGWp pic.twitter.com/RLii6Em769 — RTÉ News (@rtenews) June 1, 2018

The company said it is working towards resolving the problem.

A Visa spokesperson said: “Visa is currently experiencing a service disruption.

"This incident is preventing some Visa transactions in Europe from being processed.

“We are investigating the cause and working as quickly as possible to resolve the situation.”

We are currently experiencing a service disruption which is preventing some Visa transactions in Europe from being processed. We are investigating the cause and working as quickly as possible to resolve the situation. We will keep you updated. — VisaNewsEurope (@VisaNewsEurope) June 1, 2018

Some shoppers are being left stranded at tills, while Lidl and Tesco have both reported issues with payments this evening and other large retailers say they are aware of the issue.

Irish banks have also said they are aware of the issue and working to resolve the interruption to service.

We are aware some customers are experiencing Visa debit card issues. This is impacting multiple banks across Europe. We will update when we know more. Cash withdrawals can be made at any BOI ATM. — Bank of Ireland (@talktoBOI) June 1, 2018

We are aware of intermittent issues with AIB cards today. We are working to resolve the matter and apologise for any inconvenience caused. pic.twitter.com/Zk6IZ7Dqnb — AIB (@AIBIreland) June 1, 2018

We are aware that some customers are experiencing issues with Visa Card Payments. This is an industry wide issue which is being investigated as a matter of urgency and we apologise for any inconvenience. ATM and MasterCard transactions are not impacted. — Ulster Bank Help (@UlsterBank_Help) June 1, 2018

- Digital Desk and Press Association