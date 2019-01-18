Update: US software company confirms 1,500 new jobs and new 'Salesforce Tower' for Dublin

Update: 1,500 new jobs are being created at customer management company Salesforce.

The new roles will be in Dublin and will expand the company's Irish workforce to almost 3,000 over the next five years.

Salesforce also announced it will create a 430,000 square foot campus in Dublin's Silicon Docks that will include riverside paths and an open space for charities to use at weekends.

The ‘Salesforce Tower’ will comprise of four interconnected buildings on North Wall Quay.

Martin Shanahan, CEO IDA Ireland, said: “This is one of the largest single jobs announcements in the 70-year history of IDA Ireland. As discussed during our visit to the company’s headquarters in San Francisco last week, Salesforce is very familiar with what Ireland has to offer and this announcement is a strong indicator of the strength of the Irish proposition to investors across the world.

"Since its arrival to Ireland in 2001 Salesforce has significantly developed its operations in South County Dublin to support its international growth. Today's announcement of a 'Salesforce Tower' in Dublin city centre further deepens its commitment to Ireland and the new urban campus will provide the company with the potential to expand its operations even further as it continues to service millions of users across EMEA.”

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has welcomed the creation of the new jobs and a €1m donation the company has made to Educate Together in line with the announcement.

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys, said: “This is a hugely significant announcement and a strong vote of confidence in Ireland and what we have to offer. Ireland is now well-established as a vibrant technology hub, and the opening of the Salesforce Tower campus in Dublin city is a very welcome addition to that landscape.”

Earlier: Salesforce to announce 1,500 new jobs for Dublin

More than 1,500 new jobs in Dublin are expected to be announced by a US software company today.

Salesforce is planning to set up a new urban campus at North Wall Quay.

The San Francisco-based group already employs more than 1,000 people in Ireland.

Davy's Aidan Donnelly said they are trying to compete with other major tech companies here.

Mr Donnelly said: "They're going to announce plans to build a new Salesforce tower and it will house thousands of new positions which are going to be highly paid.

"The move follows announcements by the likes of Google, Facebook, Amazon and others which will see a huge amount of the tech giants dominating the city landscape and the workforce over the coming years."