Update: Sky News sale ordered before Fox takeover can go ahead

Update: Sky News must be sold if Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox is to secure UK Government approval for an £11.7bn takeover of broadcaster Sky.

The UK culture secretary Matt Hancock said this afternoon that in order to address media plurality concerns flagged by the Competition and Markets Authority, he favours "divesting Sky News to a suitable third party".

The CMA raised the possibility of "increased influence of the Murdoch Family Trust over public opinion and the UK's political agenda", should Fox get its hands on Sky News.

Culture Secretary Matt Hancock. Photo: PA Wire.

Mr Hancock told Parliament he will now consult over the next 15 days to finalise details of the plans to divest Sky News before making a final decision.

But he said if terms of a sale of Sky News cannot be agreed, the "only effective remedy now would be to block the merger altogether".

A separate £22bn bid for Sky from US broadcasting giant Comcast was cleared by Mr Hancock, setting the stage for a bidding war with Fox.

Rupert Murdoch's Fox is attempting to buy the 61% of Sky that it does not already own, but the bid has been complicated by competition concerns, media plurality fears and rival offers.

Sky shares were up marginally on the day.

Mr Hancock said he wants to ensure that the sale of Sky News would ensure it remains financially viable over the long-term; is able to operate as a major UK-based news provider; and is able to take its editorial decisions independently, free from any potential outside influence.

Earlier: Fox braced for UK Government ruling on Sky bid

The UK Government will deliver its verdict on 21st Century Fox’s £11.7bn takeover of Sky later today.

Culture Secretary Matt Hancock will make a statement to Parliament on whether the Government will block the deal, waive it through or permit it subject to certain conditions being met.

Rupert Murdoch’s Fox is attempting to buy the 61% of Sky that it does not already own, but the bid has been complicated by competition concerns and rival offers.

“My decision will be on whether the merger operates or may be expected to operate against the public interest, taking into account the specified public interest considerations of media plurality and genuine commitment to broadcasting standards,” Mr Hancock said earlier this year.

The Competition and Markets Authority provisionally blocked the deal in January due to fears it would hand the media mogul too much control over UK media, and is therefore not in the public interest.

Fox has since been attempting to address the concerns through tabling a series of remedies, including selling Sky News to Disney once the deal is complete.

Disney has separately struck a deal to buy Fox’s entertainment assets, including its stake in Sky.

To further complicate matters, Fox’s deal was thrown into doubt in February when US media giant Comcast unveiled a £22bn offer for Sky.

Fox’s offer values Sky at around £18.5bn.

Mr Hancock will also update Parliament on whether he will refer Comcast’s bid to Ofcom for a phase one investigation.

If Comcast gets the green light and Fox is rejected, it could thwart Mr Murdoch’s plans to take full ownership of Sky for the second time, after the first attempt was abandoned following the phone-hacking saga that led to the closure of the News of the World seven years ago.

If both bids get the all clear, it could spark a bidding war for Sky.

